Sparta Rotterdam were unable to climb into the top five after being held to a 0-0 draw by RKC Waalwijk.
The home side are having an outstanding campaign and they went into the clash knowing a win would take them above Ajax in the table.
Sparta had the better of possession in the first half but RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen denied Younes Namli and Vito van Crooij.
RKC sat back with five defenders and Sparta were unable to break them down. Both sides had goals disallowed for offside in the second half as the game ended goalless.
A boost for Sparta was the return of Jonathan de Guzman, but they remain 6th with the point, while RKC is in 11th.