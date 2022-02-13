Sparta off the bottom with win... Sparta Rotterdam defeated Willem II 1-0 on Sunday to end ...

Beukema leads AZ to victory ov... AZ Alkmaar came from behind to defeat Go Ahead Eagles ...

PSV put five goals past Vitess... PSV Eindhoven kept up their title hopes with a simple ...

PEC Zwolle win seven goal thri... PEC Zwolle has moved off the bottom of the table ...

Fortuna Sittard down Groningen... Fortuna Sittard took a big victory at the bottom of ...

Kokcu hopes to earn Feyenoord ... Orkun Kokcu hopes to raise Feyenoord a big transfer fee ...