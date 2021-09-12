Sparta Rotterdam have secured their first win of the season after defeating Fortuna Sittard 3-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sparta went into the game with only one point from their opening three games, while Fortuna had four points from two games.
Lennart Thy hit the bar for the hosts before Bryan Smeets did make it 1-0 with a controlled volley from Sven Mijnan’s cross. Mijnans then set up Thy to make it 2-0 on the half-hour mark with the striker finding the top corner with a lovely finish.
Fortuna Sittard made three changes at the break and one of the substitutes Toshio Lake made an instant impact. After 49 minutes, the forward laid the ball to Mats Seuntjens who made it 2-1 with a fantastic strike from distance.
The visitors had chances to equalise, but with fifteen minutes left, Emanuel Emegha was sent in on goal and the young striker sealed the victory for Sparta.
Sparta are up to 14th while Fortuna are 12th.