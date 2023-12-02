Sparta Rotterdam secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Heracles Almelo on Saturday evening.
The hosts defeated Almere City 5-0 last weekend and they created chances in the first half through Bryan Limbombe and Ruben Hoosken but Sparta goalkeeper Nick Olij kept them out.
Mohamed Sankoh had a header blocked early in the second half before Olij once again denied Limbombe.
Sparta had barely threatened but in the 62nd minute, Heracles defender Sven Sonnenberg slipped and lost the ball to Djevencio van der Kust. The Sparta defender then served Joshua Kitolano to make it 1-0.
Heracles pushed for the equaliser but Olij managed to keep a clean sheet and the win moves Sparta back to sixth in the table. Heracles is in 12th.