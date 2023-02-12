After three straight draws, Sparta Rotterdam defeated Go Ahead Eagles 2-1.
The home side were already in front after only four minutes with a Joshua Kitolano cross finding Vito van Crooij at the back post and he tapped the ball in.
Go Ahead Eagles grew into the game and Nick Olij had to make an excellent save to deny Gerrit Nauber. The visitors were also left furious when they were denied a penalty before the break after Bobby Adekanye went down in the box. VAR saw nothing wrong in the challenge.
Eight minutes into the second half, Go Ahead Eagles were level and it was former Sparta striker Finn Stokkers, who found the net with a strike from distance.
Sparta quickly regained the lead with Tobias Lauritsen heading in a cross and the hosts then had no danger seeing out the win. The lead could have been extended but Kitolano’s effort hit the post.
Sparta Rotterdam are sixth in the table while Go Ahead Eagles find themselves in 13th.