Sparta Rotterdam have sealed the signing of Kayky on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.
The talented Brazilian cost Manchester City €10 million when they signed him from Fluminese last year and he has since spent time on loan with Paços Ferreira and Bahia.
Now, Sparta Rotterdam has confirmed the signing of Kayky on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old will have to wait to make his debut as he is currently recovering from a knee injury. He is expected to be back in October.