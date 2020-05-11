Sparta Rotterdam have confirmed the signing of PEC Zwolle striker Lennart Thy on a two-year deal.
The 28-year-old German striker was a free agent with his contract with PEC Zwolle expiring this summer.
On Monday, Thy passed his medical and put a pen-to-paper on a two-year contract. He will replace Ragner Ache, who leaves Sparta for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Thy has previously played for Werder Bremen, St Pauli, BB Erzurumspor and VVV-Venlo before joining PEC Zwolle in January of 2019. He made 43 appearances for PEC Zwolle, scoring 17 goals.