NEC Nijmegen and Sparta Rotterdam played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
NEC were the better side in the first half but they lacked a creative force and chances were few and far between.
The first major talking point was after an hour with Magnus Mattsson shot hitting Sparta captain Adil Auassar on the arm. However, no penalty was given despite VAR looking at the incident.
Jonathan Okita fired wide as the hosts went looking for the winner, while Maduka Okoye was also forced into a good save. Wilfried Bony was sent on with fifteen minutes left but he could not inspire his side to a win.
Sparta managed to hold on for the draw which could prove valuable in their bid to survive. They are 17th while NEC sits in 10th.