Sparta Rotterdam has confirmed that they will return to real grass at Het Kasteel from next season.
Sparta has been playing on an artificial pitch since 2014, but the club announced on Friday that they will now return to real grass for the 2022/23 season.
Sparta director Manfred Laros said on the club’s website, “Over the past few seasons, in consultation with the technical management, we have always weighed up the sporting advantages and disadvantages and made a decision based on that.
“Today we made a different decision as a club. We are returning to grass, fulfilling a long-cherished wish of every Spartan and football fan.”