Sparta Rotterdam is hoping to sign Kevin Strootman on a free transfer this summer.
The 33-year-old is out of contract this summer after helping Genoa return to Seria A. The midfielder has not ruled out a return to the Netherlands and club director Gerard Nijkamp has confirmed a conversation between Sparta Rotterdam and Strootman.
Nijkamp said to RTV Rijnmond, “We had a conversation with him before the game against Feyenoord. That was a good conversation. We presented the plan, how we see him as a player and also looking to the future. It is up to Kevin when he decides to come home. As far as we are concerned, preferably the day before yesterday. We have to be patient with that to have.
“If we can add Kevin to our selection, we will certainly do that,”
Nijkamp believes its a race between Sparta and Genoa to sign the former PSV Eindhoven and Roma star, “That’s our feeling.”
Strootman made his first team debut with Sparta Rotterdam and made 84 appearances for the club before joining FC Utrecht in 2011. From there, he went to PSV Eindhoven, AS Roma, and Olympique Marseille. He was loaned to Genoa this season but is a free agent with his contract at Marseille now expired.