Cambuur are up to sixth in the Eredivisie after a comfortable 4-0 victory over 10-man Sparta Rotterdam.
The first half in Het Kasteel saw Sparta struggle and they didn’t have a single shot on target. At the other end, Alex Bangura fired Cambuur ahead in the 36th minute after being set up by Issa Kallon.
Henk Fraser tried to change the match by taking off Vito van Crooij and Lennart Thy but Cambuur doubled their lead through Kallon in the 63rd minute.
Emanuel Emegha hit the post for Sparta before Kallon made it 3-0 on a swift counter attack. The hosts were visibly frustrated and Aaron Meijer saw red for stomping on Tom Boare’s foot.
Boere then a fourth before the end to cap an awful afternoon for the home side.
Cambuur get their first away win of the season and they are up to sixth, while Sparta are down in 13th.