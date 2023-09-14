Toulouse has confirmed the return of Stijn Spierings on a loan deal from RC Lens.
The midfielder left Toulouse on a free transfer at the end of last season and decided to join RC Lens, despite interest from PSV Eindhoven.
However, the move to RC Lens has not been a success and he was left out of the club’s Champions League squad earlier in the week.
The 27-year-old has now rejoined Toulouse on a loan deal until the end of the season. The French league allows this type of transfer to go ahead despite the window being closed.