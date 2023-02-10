Jeremiah St. Juste is now a regular starter at Sporting club de Portugal and he is hoping for a return to the Netherlands national team squad.
St. Juste swapped Mainz 05 for Lisbon last summer and had to be patient for his chance in the starting line-up. The centre-back is now a regular in the side’s three-man defence.
On Ziggo Sports, St. Juste was asked if he still dreams of a Netherlands debut and he said, “Yes, sure. The course of my career has been such that I always keep that in mind. And that it’s a dream.”
“I was there two years ago under Frank de Boer, but then I didn’t make any minutes, unfortunately. But yes, I trained with it, trained well. So I definitely want to be there. I was allowed to taste it for a while, and I want more.”