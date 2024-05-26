Jeremiah St Juste scored and then was sent off as Porto beat Sporting Portugal 2-1 in the final of the Taça de Portugal.
It could be the final Sporting appearance for St Juste, who is a major target for PSV Eindhoven this summer.
The centre-back had an eventful game as he headed Sporting ahead after 20 minutes before Evanilson quickly equalised for Porto.
St Juste was then shown a red card for a last man foul in the half hour mark but Sporting managed to keep Porto out. The game went to extra time and eventually, a penalty scored by Mehdi Taremi in the 100th minute was enough to secure Porto the title.
It is the third straight cup for Porto.