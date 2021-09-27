Jaap Stam is no longer head coach of FC Cincinnati after he was sacked on Monday.
FC Cincinnati lost 4-2 against DC United on Sunday and is now sitting second bottom of the Eastern Conference. This was the last straw for the club’s board and Stam has been sacked on Monday.
Stam was appointed head coach of FC Cincinnati back in May 2020 but his side finished bottom of the Eastern Conference last season. It is not getting any better for the club this year with only one win in their last 16 games.
Current U-19 Coach Tyrone Marshall replaces Stam until they find a permanent replacement.