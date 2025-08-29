Ronald Koeman has named Sem Steijn in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania.
The World Cup qualifiers continue next week with the Netherlands hosting Poland before traveling to face Lithuania.
Koeman has decided to call up Feyenoord captain Sem Steijn for the first time after a good start to the season. It is a reward for the midfielder, who was top scorer with Twente last season.
Memphis Depay has been injured recently but he is fit enough to come into the squad, as Emmanuel Emegha and Mexx Meerdink are made to wait for their first call-ups.
Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs is included for the first time as Nick Olij misses out. Apart from that the squad is as expected. Jeremie Frimpong is the only major absentee through injury.
