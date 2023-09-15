Ajax boss Maurice Steijn has addressed the rumours of a rift with Technical Director Sven Mislintat after his comments prior to the international break.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Before the international break, Steijn was asked if he had no influence on the players that were signed by the club, and he replied, “Not zero, but little. Sven has arrived with all the players. I can live well with a player like Sutalo. As staff we have also submitted our ideas, but Sven has made different choices.”
These comments drew rumours that there could be a rift between Steijn and Mislintat, but this has been dismissed by the coach.
According to Voetbal International, Steijn told reporters today, “I think you have to see all of that in the right context. For many people, that context is completely omitted.
“In my view it was not all that exciting.
Steijn continued to dismiss there is a rift, “They are all Wild West stories, we have just been in constant contact. Sven was on holiday and I was also away for a few days. Last Thursday we met again for the first time at Ajax, had coffee and just picked up the thread again. It’s not all that big. Sometimes the worlds collide a bit, but that’s not so bad. I’m for the short term, Sven very much looks at the long term.”