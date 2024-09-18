FC Twente secured a 2-0 win over Heerenveen on Tuesday evening with Sem Steijn scoring twice.
Heerenveen were looking to recover from their heavy 9-1 loss to AZ Alkmaar at the weekend. Surprisingly, Robin van Persie named the same starting eleven.
Twente were the better side from the off and after a foul on Sam Lammers was spotted by VAR, Steijn made it 1-0 from the penalty spot after 22 minutes.
Heerenveen played openly again and after Lammers missed a big chance, Steijn made it 2-0 five minutes before the break.
There was chances for both sides with Mitchell van Bergen having a goal disallowed while at the other end, the post prevented Heerenveen a goal.
The win is Twente’s second of the campaign and they are now 6th while Heerenveen is 14th.