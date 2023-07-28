Maurice Steijn admits that Ajax needs new players but he is remaining patient in order to get their top targets.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Recently Ajax lost 3-0 to Anderlecht in a friendly and that convinced Steijn that new recruits were needed after a number of departures this summer.
Speaking to NOS, Steijn said, “Then I came to the conclusion with my staff that something needs to be added. Good players have left, leaders have left. We don’t have enough in return for that, we know that.”
“We also know why it takes longer. We first have to sell and we have now done that. We really go for the numbers one on the list, not the numbers two and three. Then it will take longer.”
Steijn knows what positions need to be strengthened, “What I want? Two men in the back, a midfielder and a striker. Brobbey is the only striker and we want double occupation in every position. That is part of a top club.”
Mohamed Kudus and Edson Alvarez are being linked with moves away from Amsterdam, but Steijn said on possible outgoings, “Time will tell. Nothing is playing at the moment.”