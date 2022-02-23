Sparta Rotterdam have confirmed that Maurice Steijn will be their new head coach from next season.
Fraser announced at the beginning of February that he would depart Sparta at the end of the season despite having a contract until the summer of 2024.
Sparta confirmed on Wednesday that he will be replaced by Steijn, who has agreed to sign a two-year contract in Rotterdam. The 48-year-old has previously coached ADO Den Haag, VVV-Venlo and NAC Breda.
Steijn told the club’s website, “I am really looking forward to starting July 1. The priority of the entire club must now lie with the current team and the current staff. They must be able to focus optimally on the end of this season.”