Ajax goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg will retire at the end of the season.
The 40-year-old has been third choice with Ajax this season and has not made an appearance.
Stekelenburg has now decided to hang up his gloves and he will say goodbye to the Ajax crowd this Sunday when they host Utrecht.
Stekelenburg made his debut for Ajax on August 11, 2002 and went on to make 311 appearances for the club. He also spent time abroad with AS Roma, Fulham, AS Monaco, Southampton and Everton.
He made 63 appearances for the Netherlands, starring at the 2010 World Cup, while he was first choice at Euro 2020.