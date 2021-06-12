Frank de Boer has confirmed that Maarten Stekelenburg will be the starting goalkeeper for Netherlands against Ukraine on Sunday.
The 38-year-old is the oldest player at the tournament but at the moment, Frank de Boer sees Stekelenburg as the better option to start in goal. He is picked over Tim Krul, while Marco Bizot is the third choice.
Speaking at his press conference, De Boer said, “In the end it’s a feeling. It was between Tim and Maarten. It was a difficult choice. I have a lot of respect for Tim, but at the moment I choose Maarten.”
Stekelenburg played his last tournament game for the Netherlands back in Euro 2012. He was not selected for the 2014 World Cup by Louis van Gaal.
Good decision