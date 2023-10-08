Ronald Koeman has added Calvin Stengs and Andries Noppert to his Netherlands squad after two players dropped out on Sunday.
Noa Lang was forced to come off during PSV Eindhoven’s win over Sparta Rotterdam with a hamstring issue and he has pulled out of the squad. Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken is also ill and misses the matches against France and Greece.
Koeman has now added Heerenveen stopper Andries Noppert to the squad along with Calvin Stengs, who has been in good form since joining Feyenoord in the summer.
The Dutch squad meets in Ziest on Monday as they prepare for Friday’s clash with France.