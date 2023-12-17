Feyenoord went into the winter break on the back of a comfortable 4-0 win over Heracles Almelo.
After the loss against Celtic in midweek, Arne Slot was hoping to see a response and after only four minutes, Calvin Stengs had found the net with a controlled finish.
In the 18th minute, Feyenoord doubled the lead and it was Stengs once again who finished off a fine attack with his head.
Heracles, who had sacked head coach John Lammers in midweek, barely threatened their visitors, who could have had more goals in the first half if not for some poor finishing.
Lutsharel Geertruida did add a third from close range early in the second half before Quinten Timber wrapped up the victory.
David Hancko, Timber and Ondrej Lingr all could have added further goals before the end but Feyenoord comfortably saw out the win which keeps them comfortably second, while Heracles is 15th.