Calvin Stengs has departed Feyenoord to join Italian side Pisa FC on loan.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 26-year-old was not part of Robin van Persie’s plans in Rotterdam and has been allowed to depart for Seria A.
Stengs joins Pisa on an initial loan deal but there has been a purchase clause included in the deal to make it permanent next summer.
Stengs joined Feyenoord from OGC Nice back in 2023 for around €6 million and he won the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruijff Schaal with the club. He previously had spells with AZ Alkmaar and Royal Antwerp.
Pisa was promoted to Serie A this season and Stengs will get the chance to impress Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman ahead of the World Cup next summer.