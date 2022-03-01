Calvin Stengs impressed for OGC Nice as they defeated Versailles 2-0 to reach the Coupe de France final.
OGC Nice was without the in-form Justin Kluivert for the tie against the French fourth division side, but Stengs was in the starting eleven along with Pablo Rosario.
It took until the 48th minute for OGC Nice to take the lead with Stengs involved in the build-up as Amine Gouiri netted after a cross from Jordan Lotomba. Former Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg then sealed the host’s place in the final, where they will face either Nantes or AS Monaco.
For Stengs it is a performance that could earn him a fresh chance with OGC Nice. Since joining the French side from AZ Alkmaar in the summer, Stengs has struggled with form. In 17 previous performances, Stengs has only netted once and is yet to provide an assist.