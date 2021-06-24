Calvin Stengs is happy with AZ Alkmaar but admits that a transfer away from the club may be better for his development.
The 22-year-old was back on the AZ Alkmaar training field on Thursday as preparations for the new season began. The winger made 37 appearances in the Eredivisie last season, but ended the campaign in indifferent form which led to him being left out of the Netherlands squad.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Stengs said he is happy to stay at AZ this summer but also admits a transfer may be good for his development.
Stengs said, ‘I don’t think I have to leave, but maybe it would be good for my development. It could just be, I’m not ruling anything out. Is there something going on? No. But if it was, I wouldn’t say it either, haha. In any case, I now fully focus on AZ: as long as I am here, my focus will be completely on this club. There really is no need for anyone to doubt that.”
Stengs has made 113 appearances for AZ Alkmaar, scoring 24 goals and adding 24 assists.