According to various reports, Calvin Stengs will undergo his medical on Monday before sealing his move to MLS side Charlotte FC.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
On Saturday evening, De Telegraaf broke the news that Feyenoord had accepted a bid of €8 million from Charlotte FC for the 25-year-old.
According to AD, Stengs will undergo his medical on Monday in London before signing a four year contract with the MLS side.
Stengs was a key player for Feyenoord, where he scored eight times and gave 18 assists in 44 matches. However, he has decided on a future in the USA.