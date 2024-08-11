Stengs set to seal shock trans... According to various reports, Calvin Stengs will undergo his medical ...

Eredivisie round up: Ajax ruin... Here is a round-up of all the action from the ...

Eredivisie Round-Up: False sta... We round up Saturday's Eredivisie action as week one continued ...

Manchester United agree deal f... According to The Athletic, Manchester United have agreed a fee ...

Groningen off to a perfect sta... The Eredivisie campaign kicked off on Friday with Groningen defeating ...

Feyenoord set to sign Wolves d... According to Voetbal International, Wolves defender Hugo Bueno is on ...

Boadu joins Bundesliga side AS Monaco has confirmed that Myron Boadu has joined VFL ...