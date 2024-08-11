According to various reports, Calvin Stengs will undergo his medical on Monday before sealing his move to MLS side Charlotte FC.

On Saturday evening, De Telegraaf broke the news that Feyenoord had accepted a bid of €8 million from Charlotte FC for the 25-year-old.

According to AD, Stengs will undergo his medical on Monday in London before signing a four year contract with the MLS side.

Stengs was a key player for Feyenoord, where he scored eight times and gave 18 assists in 44 matches. However, he has decided on a future in the USA.




