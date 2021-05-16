Calvin Stengs has admitted he understands why he was dropped from the Netherlands squad for the European Championships but the AZ Alkmaar winger is still disappointed.
Stengs was missing from the Netherlands squad announced on Friday and will instead play with the U21’s against France in their Euro quarter-final.
Speaking after AZ Alkmaar’s 5-0 win over Heracles Almelo on Sunday, Stengs told ESPN that he understands the explanation given to him by Frank de Boer.
He said, “I have been given an explanation and I can indeed understand that explanation. I also think the performances have been too shaky. But it is still difficult to accept.”
Stengs is disappointed, “Of course. Dropping out at the last minute isn’t fun anyway, that’s difficult.”