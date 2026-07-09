Newcastle United has confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Sean Steur.
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The 18-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League side with Ajax set to receive up to €27 million.
Steur broke into the Ajax first team last season and was in talks over a new deal in Amsterdam. However, an agreement wasn’t reached and Newcastle have swooped.
The Netherlands U19 international now joins Sven Botman at St James Park and will be hoping to make a big impact next season.
Steur made less than 30 appearances for the first team but did play in the Champions League and also scored in a clash with Feyenoord.
It is a welcome boost to the Ajax finances and they will look to enter the transfer market. On Wednesday, the club announced the signing of Daley Blind.