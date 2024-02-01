Stoke City has announced the signing of Vitesse Arnhem winger Million Manhoef for €4 million.
The 22-year-old has been linked with several clubs this month but it was Stoke City, who triumphed for the signature of Manhoef.
Vitesse earns €4 million for their winger, who is the club’s joint top scorer this season with four goals. He joins a club currently sitting 19th in the Championship.
Vitesse have already signed Paxten Aaronson on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Mexx Meerdink was signed from AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday.