Stokkers leads Go Ahead to win... Finn Stokkers scored the only goal of the game as ...

Revitalised Ajax put five goal... Ajax showed signs of confidence as they hammered Cambuur 5-0 ...

Excelsior and RKC in entertain... The final Eredivisie clash on Saturday evening saw Excelsior and ...

Douvikas penalty enough for Ut... Anastasios Douvikas scored the only goal of the game from ...

Feyenoord suffer Bijlow blow Feyenoord will be without Justin Bijlow for a period of ...

AZ held by 10-man Volendam AZ Alkmaar were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man ...