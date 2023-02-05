Finn Stokkers scored the only goal of the game as Go Ahead Eagles defeated NEC Nijmegen 1-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Go Ahead Eagles went into the game on the back of three straight losses which had seen them fall closer and closer to the drop zone.
Against NEC they were desperate for a victory and in the 35th minute, Finn Stokkers finished off a Isac Lindberg cross to make it 1-0.
That goal proved to be enough with NEC unable to find a way back into the game after the break.
The victory moves Go Ahead Eagles into 12th and only a point behind NEC in 10th.