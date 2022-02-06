Jorgen Strand Larsen scored twice as Groningen defeated Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 in the Euroborg.
After their win over Vitesse Arnhem at the end of January, Groningen looked more confident and they had the lead after only four minutes. Bjorn Meijer crossed the ball for Strand Larsen to net from close range.
Groningen failed to build on their good start and Go Ahead Eagles grew into the game at the start of the second half. After an hour, a fine cross from Ragnar Oratmangoen was nodded in by Giannis-Foivos Botos to make it 1-1.
Laros Duarte curled a free-kick against the post for Groningen before Strand Larsen restored their lead in the 69th minute. The striker controlled a long ball on his chest before finishing past Andries Noppert.
Groningen then saw out the victory which moves them tenth in the Eredivisie table, while Go Ahead Eagles are 13th.