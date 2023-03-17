Erwin van de Looi has named his Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming friendlies against Norway and the Czech Republic.
In preparation for the European Championships this summer, Van de Looi is taking his squad to a training camp in Spain which will see them face Norway (25th) and the Czech Republic (27th) in friendly ties.
Quilindschy Hartman, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch and Kjell Scherpen all dropped out of Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad but will participate for Jong Oranje.
Ligue 1 sensation Thijs Dallinga is in the squad, along with Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United), Micky van de ven (Wolfsburg), Ludovit Reis (Hamburg) and Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)
The full squad can be seen below.