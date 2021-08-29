Feyenoord has suffered their first league defeat of the season after going down 3-1 at Utrecht on Sunday.
Utrecht had new signing Mike van der Hoorn in their starting line-up, while for Feyenoord, Ramon Hendriks came in for the injured Marcos Senesi.
Utrecht were the stronger side from the start and they hit the post through Quinten Timber, while Anastasios Douvikas thought he had won a penalty after duel with Tyrell Malacia. However, referee Dennis Higler changed his mind after reviewing VAR.
In the 45th minute, Luis Sinisterra gave Feyenoord the lead after racing onto an Alireza Jahanbakhsh through ball. However, Utrecht equalised immediately through Willem Janssen.
Arne Slot decided to bring on Fredrik Aursnes for Jahanbaksh at the break, but Utrecht took the lead in the 48th minute. A Van der Hoorn header was netted by Moussa Sylla.
It was then 3-1 in the 51st minute as Simon Gustafson netted a penalty after he was taken down in the box by Malacia.
Feyenoord could not find a way back into the game as Utrecht saw out the game comfortably to take the three points. Utrecht are third with seven points, while Feyenoord are fourth.