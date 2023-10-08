PSV Eindhoven made it eight wins out of eight in the Eredivisie with a 4-0 victory at Sparta Rotterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV stuck with the same eleven that drew with Sevilla in the Champions League and they had had the better of the first half without scoring.
Noa Lang hit the crossbar before going off with a hamstring injury, while Nick Olij pulled off a good save to deny Malik Tillman. Just before the break, Luuk de Jong headed the ball into the net but VAR intervened and a foul by Tillman in the build-up saw the goal disallowed.
Early in the second half, PSV did break the deadlock with a fine attack finished off by Tillman. Johan Bakayoko then doubled the lead with an excellent curling strike into the top corner.
PSV had broken the Sparta resistance and Yorbe Vertessen made it 3-0 after Olij had denied Guus Til. After a foul on Hirving Lozano, PSV were awarded a penalty and although Olij saved his spot-kick, De Jong followed up to net the rebound.
PSV goes into the international break clear at the top of the league while Sparta is in 7th.