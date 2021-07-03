Cagliari have confirmed the signing of Kevin Strootman on loan from Olympique Marseille.

Strootman has no future in France and spent last season on loan with Serie A side Genoa. The midfielder now joins Cagliari on loan for next season.

The 31-year-old completed his medical on Friday and the clubs announced the deal on Saturday morning. It is the third Italian club for Strootman after AS Roma and Genoa.

Strootman becomes a teammate of ex-PSV player Gastón Pereiro at Cagliari, who finished 16th in Serie A last season.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (10693 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter