Cagliari have confirmed the signing of Kevin Strootman on loan from Olympique Marseille.
Strootman has no future in France and spent last season on loan with Serie A side Genoa. The midfielder now joins Cagliari on loan for next season.
The 31-year-old completed his medical on Friday and the clubs announced the deal on Saturday morning. It is the third Italian club for Strootman after AS Roma and Genoa.
Strootman becomes a teammate of ex-PSV player Gastón Pereiro at Cagliari, who finished 16th in Serie A last season.