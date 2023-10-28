Vitesse Arnhem struck late to earn a 1-1 draw with PEC Zwolle on Friday evening.
Vitesse Arnhem went into the game in 15th spot and they have struggled for goals so far this season. Their poor form in front of goal continued on Friday as chances came and went in the opening stages.
In the 25th minute, the opening goal came at the other end as Younes Namli wonderfully struck PEC Zwolle in front.
In the second half, Vitesse put PEC Zwolle under a lot of pressure but Jasper Schendelaar kept out Marco van Ginkel, who also had a header turned off the line.
PEC Zwolle held on until the 88th minute when Million Manhoef smashed the ball past Schendelaar to earn his side a point.
The point moves Vitesse to 14th while PEC Zwolle is in ninth.