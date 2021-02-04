Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has still not decided on an international future with Belgium or the Netherlands.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 21-year-old was born in Belgium but grew up in the Netherlands and has represented Oranje at international level.
Earlier this week there were reports that Struijk has applied for a Belgian passport, which is needed to represent the national team. Their head coach Roberto Martinez is hoping to call-up Struijk in March.
However, speaking to De Telegraaf, Struijk’s agent Tim Vrouwe, said, “It is true that we are investigating the possibilities of applying for a Belgian passport. This must of course be investigated before Pascal can make a decision at all. So everything is still open.”
Struijk has been a regular in the Premier League with Leeds United this season.