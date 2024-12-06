PSV Eindhoven came from behind to hammer FC Twente 6-1 on Friday evening.
FC Twente took a surprise lead in the tenth minute when in-form Sam Steijn found the net with an outstanding strike from distance.
PSV equalised ten minutes later when Noa Lang beat Michal Sadilek before firing into the far corner. From that point there was only one winner and Malik Tillman made it 2-1 before Ismail Saibari finished off a team move to make it 3-1 before half-time.
Saibari tapped in a Ricardo Pepi pass to add a fourth before the crossbar denied the midfielder his hattrick. A lovely strike from Richard Ledezma which went in off the post made it 5-1 before a nice chip from Pepi completed the rout for the hosts.
A supreme performance and a win that puts PSV firmly in charge at the top of the Eredivisie. FC Twente is in fifth.