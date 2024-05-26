Leeds United will not be in the Premier League next season after they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the playoff final.
Dutchmen Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe both started for Leeds United as they looked to make their return to the Premier League after a year in the Championship.
However, Southampton frustrated Leeds and it was them that will be promoted after a goal from Adam Armstrong was enough to seal victory.
The defeat could have a big impact on Summerville’s future at Leeds with a number of clubs circling the winger after he was named Championship player of the season.