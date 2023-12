Pavlidis double leads AZ to vi... AZ Alkmaar returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with ...

NEC climb into top half with a... NEC Nijmegen made it two wins in four days with ...

Ajax see off Sparta to go fift... Ajax's march up the Eredivisie continued on Saturday as they ...

Zagre red card costs Excelsior... FC Twente came back from 2-0 down to defeat Excelsior ...

Manchester United and Dortmund... According to BILD, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund officials met ...

Feyenoord leaves it late to de... Feyenoord needed two goals in stoppage time to seal a ...

Wieffer linked with Atletico M... According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing ...