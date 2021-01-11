Crysencio Summerville netted a hat-trick for Leeds United’s U23 side in a 4-1 victory over Burnley on Monday.
The 19-year-old swapped Feyenoord for Leeds United in the summer and has been playing for the club’s U23 side.
On Monday, Summerville showed what he could do with a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Burnley. It is his first goals for the club.
The winger will be hoping his performance has impressed head coach Marcelo Bielsa and accelerates his first-team debut.