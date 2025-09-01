Sunderland went double Dutch on deadline day as they confirmed the signing of Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig and Brian Brobbey from Ajax.
Geertruida has joined on an initial loan deal but Sunderland do have an option to make the deal permanent next summer.
The versatile defender, who can play on the right or centre of defence, joined RB Leipzig from Feyenoord last summer for around €20 million. He made 35 appearances but now departs for the Premier League.
Sunderland has also confirmed the signing of Ajax striker Brian Brobbey, who signs a five-year deal. Ajax receives a fee of €20 million plus add ons for the 23-year-old.
Its a second adventure abroad for Brobbey, who had a failed adventure at RB Leipzig before returning to Ajax. In his second spell with Ajax, Brobbey scored 51 goals in 144 appearances.
Sunderland now have three Dutch internationals with Robin Roefs previously signed from NEC Nijmegen.