According to Algemeen Dagblad, there are several clubs showing interested in Heerenveen goalkeeper Warner Hahn, who will be a free agent this summer.
The 27-year-old will leave Heerenveen on a free this summer after three years with the club. Heerenveen wanted to extend Hahn’s contract, but he has his heart set on a move abroad.
According to AD, there are plenty of clubs showing interest in the goalkeeper. Belgian side Anderlecht, Swansea City of the English Championship, and Turkish outfit Goztepe, along with some unnamed clubs from the MLS.
Revien Kanhai of Forza Sports Group, who represents Hahn, told AD, “Warner is of course an attractive player. Many clubs have known him for a long time because he has played in all national youth teams up to and including the Dutch Juniors. It is a matter of waiting for things to be made concrete and to go in the right direction.”
Hahn has played for Sparta Rotterdam, Ajax, Dordrecht, Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle before joining Heerenveen.