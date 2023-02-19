Dusan Tadic was delighted to net his 100th goal for Ajax on Sunday.
Tadic scored twice in Ajax’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday and he now has 100 goals for the club.
Afterward he told ESPN, “I cannot describe how happy I am to have scored so many goals for a club that is so dear to me. Thanks for your continued support. I owe it all to you.”
Tadic has regained his form after some tough months of criticism, “It’s normal. I am the captain of Ajax and one of the most experienced players. When we play badly I am the first to be pushed forward. The first they have to hit is me. Of course, you don’t like to hear such things, but that’s how it goes. This is football and this is Ajax.”
Tadic joined Ajax in 2018 from Southampton and he has now played 225 times for the club. He also has 107 assists.