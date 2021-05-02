Ajax have won the domestic double but captain Dusan Tadic isn’t totally satisfied with the campaign.
Ajax sealed their 35th Eredivisie title on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Emmen, adding the league title to the KNVB Cup which they won two weeks ago.
Speaking to ESPN, Dusan Tadic said, “This is a great moment. It’s a shame there is not a full stadium, but we are happy that there are people outside. The feeling was good. We can still celebrate together,”
However, Tadic isn’t satisfied with a double, “It’s nice if you win the double. I think we should have progressed further in Europe, but overall it is a good season. As Ajax we want more and more.”
Tadic is happy that head coach Erik ten Hag has signed a new deal, “There is good chemistry in the team. The group and mentality are good. We feel that we can do more in Europe. He is a very good trainer, he is incredibly professional. One of the best.”