Ajax needed a last-minute Dusan Tadic penalty to earn a 3-2 victory over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.
Last weekend, Ajax were stunned by Go Ahead Eagles, but they showed improvement with the victory over AZ Alkmaar to seal their place in the KNVB Cup final.
Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind missed early chances for the hosts but at the other end, Michel Kramer almost stunned the home crowd with a header that had to be tipped over by Andre Onana.
In the 33rd minute, Antony played a one-two with Ryan Gravenberch before setting up Sebastien Haller to make it 1-0 for Ajax. Four minutes later, Haller took down a ball from Steven Berghuis before firing the ball past Issam El Maach to double Ajax’s lead.
Five minutes into the second half, Kramer was played through and he remained cool to finish past Onana to make it 2-1. Seven minutes later, RKC were level as Richard van der Venne finished well from inside the box.
Ajax pushed for victory but saw Haller hit the post and it seemed that RKC would hold on for a point. However, in the last minute, Luuk Wouters made a silly challenge on Antony, resulting in an Ajax penalty which was netted by Tadic.
Ajax take the victory and remains two points above PSV, while RKC is down in 14th.