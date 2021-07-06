Ajax captain Dusan Tadic has ruled out leaving the club to join AC Milan this summer.
Reports in Italy last week stated that AC Milan were hoping to sign the Serbian this summer. These stories were quickly ruled out by Ajax director Marc Overmars, who confirmed that Tadic is not for sale.
Now, Tadic himself has ruled out leaving Ajax, telling VI, “Ajax is my club, it has always been my dream club. I play for Ajax and I have too much fun to leave this team. It’s one of the most beautiful clubs in the world.”
The 32-year-old has made 149 appearances for Ajax, scoring 76 goals and adding 70 assists. He has a contract with Amsterdam until 2023 but this will continue as Tadic has plans to remain on as a coach.