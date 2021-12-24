Ajax captain Dusan Tadic has called for artificial pitches in the Eredivisie to be scrapped.
Sparta Rotterdam and Heracles Almelo currently play on artificial grass pitches, but Tadic, along with PSV Eindhoven captain Marco van Ginkel has called for them to be banned.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Tadic said, “Everyone is talking about that Sparta field, which is very bad, but what do you think of Heracles Almelo? Oh, that’s such a disaster. The ball goes its own way there, you don’t have to dribble, the ball will dribble itself. It’s like playing on the moon.
“Artificial grass beats the heart out of football. That is why I think that as the top three we should work together even more in this area. Let’s just not accept it anymore. This also affects the future of Dutch football.”
Van Ginkel added that he can no longer play on artificial turf due to his injuries, “I don’t even play it anymore, after all my injuries. It might be possible, but it doesn’t feel right, I subconsciously hold back, so then I think: Never mind.”